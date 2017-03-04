Saturday State HS Hoops Roundup

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Scuffle between off-duty officer and man leads to arrest
-
911 calls released from deadly CBBT crash
-
Dad builds roller coaster for 3-year-old son
-
Bond Denied for Guard Charged in Killing of Pokemon Go Player
-
'March 4 Trump' Takes Place at Mount Trashmore
-
Ford Recalling Over 30,000 Vehicles
-
Anti-Trump, anti-Putin mobile billboard in Newport News
-
Pageant twins
-
ATF Sting operation in Norfolk
More Stories
-
Norfolk police try to locate legally blind man with dementiaMar. 4, 2017, 7:51 p.m.
-
William & Mary student accused of assaulting,…Mar. 4, 2017, 9:47 p.m.
-
Supporters gather for 'March 4 Trump' rally in…Mar. 4, 2017, 1:38 p.m.