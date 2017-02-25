Hokies down Boston College, 91-75

Feb 25, 2017; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob DeChiara, Bob DeChiara)

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. -- Virginia Tech used an explosive offensive output to defeat Boston College, 91-75, in ACC men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon in the Conte Forum. With the win, the Hokies improve to 20-8 overall and 9-7 in conference play. Boston College falls to 9-20 overall and 2-14 in ACC play.

The Hokies jumped out to a 14-2 lead three and a half minutes into the game, but BC fought back and took a 40-38 lead into the half. Tech shot 59.1 percent in the first half. After the intermission, the Hokies shot a staggering 75.0 percent, the highest shooting percentage in a half in an ACC game for Tech. The Hokies took the lead for good, 52-50, on a pair of Justin Robinson free throws with13:22 remaining. Tech then outscored the Eagles, 39-25 to end the game.

Six Hokies scored in double figures, led by Zach LeDay’s 18 points. Ty Outlaw added 16 points and Seth Allen had 15 points. Justin Bibbs scored 13 points, as did Robinson. Bibbs scored his 1,000th career point in the win and Robinson dished out 11 assists, setting a new career-high and tying the school record for assists in an ACC game. He also recorded his first career- double-double. Ahmed Hill had 12 points in the victory. BC’s Jerome Robinson led all scorers with 25 points. The Hokies out rebounded the Eagles, 27-18 and held the taller Eagles to just four offensive rebounds. Tech’s 67.4 percent from the floor for the game sets a new school mark for field goal percentage in an ACC game.

