Hokies fall to Wake on Senior Day

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech lost to Wake Forest, 89-84, in ACC men’s basketball action Saturday afternoon on Senior Day in Cassell Coliseum. Tech finishes the regular season 21-9 overall and 10-8 in conference play, while the Demon Deacons improve to 18-12 overall and 9-9 in ACC action. The Hokies took a 37-24 lead with 5:55 remaining in the first half on a jumper by Seth Allen. Wake clawed back and Tech took a 47-42 lead into the half, when Justin Robinson made a lay-up with seven seconds remaining.

Tech widened its lead to 55-44 two and a half minutes into the second half on a free throw by Robinson, and held the lead until 10:59 remaining when Wake took the lead on a three-pointer by Mitchell Wilbekin. The game remained throughout and Wake Forest took the lead for good with 8:14 remaining and made its free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory.

Tech senior Zach LeDay led the Hokies with 24 points and 10 rebounds, for his fifth double-double of the season. In the game, he recorded the 1,000th point of his Virginia Tech career. Fellow senior Allen added 20 points, as all five Tech starters scored in double figures. Bryant Crawford led all scorers with 26 points for the Demon Deacons. The Hokies were out rebounded 32-25 and the Deacs held the advantage in field goal percentage, 52.9 percent to 51.7 percent. Wake Forest was 27-33 from the line, while Tech made 16 of its 17 free throw attempts.

This was the regular season finale for the Hokies. Tech earned a first-round bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament and will open play on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Tech, the seventh seed, will face the winner of the Boston College – Wake Forest game in the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York.

