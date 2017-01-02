It was a double dose of Hokie news that means a new look offense in 2017. Both Jerod Evans and Isaiah Ford announced via Twitter their intention to enter the NFL draft.

In his three seasons at Virginia Tech, Ford put his name all over the school's record book.

He is the school's all time leader in season and career receptions, season and career yards receiving and season and career receiving touchdowns.

It took Evans, the Hokies quarterback, just one year to get his name in the record book. After transferring from a Texas community college, Evans set single season passing records for yards passing, TD passes, total touchdowns and total offense.

Receiver Bucky Hodges announced his plan to turn pro over the weekend.