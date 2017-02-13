Hokies lose Clarke to a torn ACL

(Photo: Michael Thomas Schroyer, USA TODAY Sports)

Virginia Tech basketball star Chris Clarke tore his ACL in the game against UVA on Sunday night. He is out for the rest of the season.

The Cape Henry Collegiate alum was leading the team in rebounding and averaged over 11 points per game.

In a press release from the school head coach Buzz Williams said, "Our hearts hurt for Chris. He has worked really hard to become an outstanding player and an incredibly important teammate to what we are trying to build. I am confident that he will turn this situation into good and return next year an even better player, better student and better person."

