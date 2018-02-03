Hokies lose to Hurricanes 84-75

Feb 3, 2018; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Michael Thomas Shroyer, Michael Thomas Shroyer)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech guard Justin Robinson scored 22 points, but it wasn’t enough, as Miami grabbed the early lead and held on to it en route to an 84-75 ACC victory over the Hokies on Saturday at Carilion Clinic Court. Tech fell to 16-7 overall, 5-5 in the ACC, and saw its’ three-game winning streak snapped. Miami moved to 17-5, 6-4 in the ACC.

Behind torrid first-half shooting — 58.6 percent (17 of 29) — Miami grabbed the lead and held it for the final 37 minutes. Tech used an 8-0 run to slice the lead to 66-63 on a layup by Robinson with 3:51 remaining, but the Lonnie Walker IV hit a clutch 3-pointer with 3:22 to go to push the lead to 69-63.

Robinson scored on another layup with 3:03 to go to trim the lead to 69-65, but Walker answered again. His tough turnaround jumper with 2:46 left push the lead to six, and Virginia Tech got no closer than four the rest of the way, as Miami made 9 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final 1:16. “I don’t think, collectively, we played hard enough,” Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said. “We don’t have a margin to overcome lack of toughness, lack of playing hard.”

Anthony Lawrence II scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds for the ’Canes, who won their second straight and for the fourth time in their past five outings. He hit 9 of 10 from the floor, including three 3-pointers. Lonnie Walker IV and DJ Vasiljevic added 14 points each. Robinson hit 8 of 13 from the floor, including two 3-pointers and all four of his free-throw attempts. Justin Bibbs added 16 points.

