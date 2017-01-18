Hokies squeeze past Georgia Tech

(Photo: Michael Thomas Shroyer, USA TODAY Sports)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Seth Allen scored the final two of his 17 points on a layup with 15 seconds left to lift Virginia Tech to a 62-61 victory over Georgia Tech on Wednesday.



It was a game the Hokies needed after losing three of their past four games. Allen hit 6 of 9 from the floor, including three 3-pointers, and Zach LeDay added 17 points.



Virginia Tech (14-4 overall, 3-3 ACC) led by as many as nine in the second half, but couldn't put away the Yellow Jackets (11-7, 3-3), who had two chances in the final seconds to take the lead. Georgia Tech turned the ball over with :09 left, and then fouled Virginia Tech's Justin Robinson, who missed the front end of a one-and-one.



Quinton Stephens missed a contested jumper at the buzzer that would have won the game for Georgia Tech.



Stephens paced the Yellow Jackets with 18 points.

