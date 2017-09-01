WVEC
HS Football Recap: Week 2

A recap of high school football around Hampton Roads for Week 2.

Scott Cash, WVEC 12:08 AM. EDT September 02, 2017

Several key matchups in high school football on Friday night around Hampton Roads. Among the private schools, Norfolk Academy winning over Norfolk Christian 44-25.

