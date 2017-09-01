Close HS Football Recap: Week 2 A recap of high school football around Hampton Roads for Week 2. Scott Cash, WVEC 12:08 AM. EDT September 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Several key matchups in high school football on Friday night around Hampton Roads. Among the private schools, Norfolk Academy winning over Norfolk Christian 44-25. © 2017 WVEC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown Two bodies found in home in Virginia Beach Top Headlines at Noon on June 9 Teen shot and killed during home invasion Norfolk drivers frustrated over parking during Harborfest Woman distracted by phone falls over basement access doors Little farmer in Hampton Roads 13News Now Crystal Harper gives update on cancer treatment Courtland Construction Truck Fire WVEC Live Breaking News Coverage More Stories Wet weather to start the Labor Day weekend Feb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m. Powerful Hurricane Irma churns in the Atlantic Aug 30, 2017, 10:52 a.m. Man convicted of carjacking veteran who served two… Sep. 1, 2017, 4:13 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs