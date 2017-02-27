H.U. hoops takes Battle of Bay round 2

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - Lawrence Cooks scored 17 points and Kalin Fisher added 12 points and Hampton's second-half surge catapulted the Pirates past Norfolk State 63-59 on Monday.



Norfolk State led 31-25 at halftime and doubled the lead when Jonathan Wade made a layup to make it 50-38 with 9:44 left to play. But Hampton put together a 14-2 run and tied it at 52 in a three-minute span.



Jermaine Marrow's 3 put Hampton up 55-52 before Wade hit a layup and Bryan Gellineau's layup tied it. Trevond Barnes made two foul shots and later added a tip-in and Hampton (13-15, 10-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic) never looked back.



A.J. Astroth added 10 points and Hampton managed to shoot just 30 percent (21 for 69).



Norfolk State (15-15, 12-4) got 19 points from Wade, who was the lone Spartan in double-digit scoring.

Our video is post game from Hampton head coach Buck Joyner and senior guard Lawrence Cooks.

