Inspired Daniel Dixon leads Tribe over ODU

An inspired Daniel Dixon had a career night to lead William and Mary over ODU 65-54 on Thursday night at the Constant Center.

Dixon's inspiration, his grandmother who is in the hospital. As Dixon explained, "I was playing with a different energy tonight. My grandmother is in the hospital and she inspired me tonight. Just knowing not to take the game for granted and come out and play your hardest every time you touch the floor."

Dixon had a career high 36 points. He was successful on 5 three pointers.

Zoran Talley led ODU who cut a 10 point second half deficit to 3 with 2:50 to go but couldn't get any closer.

William and Mary has beaten ODU in 5 of the last 6 meetings.