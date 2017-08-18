Interview blitz at ODU media day

With 10 practices in the books, media day on Friday, was a perfect time to catch up on all things ODU football.

Coach Wilder says they have changed things up in recent preseasons, "The last couple of years we've gone to what we call our in-season model. It means it's less time banging. Much less injuries. We're as healthy as we were last year."

The biggest question mark remains at quarterback. Wilder says he has confidence in all four of his quarterbacks, but if they had to roll out the first team today, Blake LaRussa would be the one running onto the field.

