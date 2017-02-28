Is this the year for Tribe basketball?

(Photo: William and Mary Athletics)

Maybe a change in venue will make all the difference. William and Mary takes another shot at that elusive CAA tournament title this weekend. North Charleston Coliseum in South Carolina is the new home for the tournament.

Head coach Tony Shaver has taken the Tribe to the final on four different occasions. They're waiting to get over that final hurdle. William and Mary is still one of only five of the original D1 basketball schools to not make the NCAA Tournament.

The Tribe finished the regular season with a (16-13, 10-8) record. That is good enough for the 4th seed in the tournament. They're opening game is a quarterfinal matchup with Elon on Saturday. The two teams split the season series.

The tournament championship game is Monday night. Coach Shaver told us the key was going to be finding consistency with their effort and energy every game.

