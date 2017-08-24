It's a new era of CNU football

16 years after Matt Kelchner started the CNU football program from scratch, Art Link takes over as the second head coach in school history.

Link played his college football for Steve Spurrier at Florida. In recent years he was as assistant at New Hampshire and then Lafayette.

The Captains will still run a spread offense, but it will now be no huddle. Expect everything on offense and defense to be uptempo.

K.J. Kearney was a star at quarterback last season and he returns. On defense, the strength is in the secondary.

The Captains open the season on the road at Southern Virginia and return for their home opener on September 9 with Hampden-Sydney.

