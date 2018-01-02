Jay Gruden on the season that was 2017

(Photo: Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports)

On Tuesday, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden gave his final press conference of the year to look back at 2017 and what is to come in the future.

The season that ended on Sunday for the Redskins brought with it a (7-9) record. About that Gruden said, "It's disappointing without a doubt. Any time that the playoffs are going on and you're not a part of it, you're disappointed. We had high hopes going into the season and didn't produce in the way that you have to produce in the National Football League on a consistent basis."

Gruden just finished his 4th year as head coach of the Redskins. He holds a (28-35-1) record over that span with one playoff appearance.

Among many questions marks headed into the offseason, the biggest will be what happens to quarterback Kirk Cousins.

© 2018 WVEC-TV