Jim Leyland speaks at ODU baseball banquet

The long time major league baseball manager took some time to talk to us about his favorite sport.

Scott Cash, WVEC 8:55 PM. EST January 13, 2017

Long time baseball manager Jim Leyland was the keynote speaker for the 40th annual ODU baseball banquet on Friday night.

Before the event he took some time to talk to us about his love the game and much more.

At the major league level, Leyland was named manager of the year three times. He managed the Pirates, Marlins, Rockies and Tigers. He managed the Marlins to their 1997 world title. Leyland also managed teams to a pennant in both leagues.

This is the un-edited interview.

