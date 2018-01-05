JMU attempting to repeat as champs

It'll be #1 vs. #2 as James Madison faces off against North Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision national title game from Frisco, Texas on Saturday at noon. Dukes players say they're treating this game the same way they approached their home opener against East Tennessee State or their following game against the Norfolk State Spartans. "It's one team versus another team", says JMU offensive lineman, Aaron Stinnie. "We have to attack it like we would any other week."

The Dukes (14-0) ended the Bison's (13-1) 22 game post-season win streak last season at North Dakota's place. JMU currently has the 2nd longest winning streak, currently at 26 in a row. The Dukes are attempting to win back to back national titles.

