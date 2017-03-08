JMU beats ODU with a run in the 9th

NORFOLK, Va. -- DaVonn Griffin scored on a passed ball to break a 3-3 tie in the ninth inning as James Madison defeated Old Dominion University baseball 4-3 on Wednesday evening. The two teams split a two-game series.



In the pivotal ninth, Garrett Marchand worked a one out walk and was replaced at first by Griffin. Griffin advanced to second and third on wild pitches by Morgan Maguire before scoring on a passed ball for the eventual winning run. Michael Evans retired ODU in order in the ninth.



James Madison (9-3) took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning on a homer from Josh Wyatt, but the ODU (9-3) came back to tie it with a run in the seventh. Jared Young led off with a single and moved to second on a ground out by Zach Rutherford. Young advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on an RBI ground out by Shaun Wood.

JMU scored twice in the first and ODU responded with RBI hits from Will Morgan and Devon Adams in the second to tie the score at two.



ODU hosts West Virginia this weekend in a three-game series, starting Friday at 6 p.m.

