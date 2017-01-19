Joe Powell's unusual path to the NFL

When we asked Joe Powell how he ended up in the NFL his answer took nearly 5 minutes. It's been a long journey with some unlikely stops along the way.

Powell played his high school football at Norcom but had no college offers after his time with the Greyhounds. He started at Virginia University in Lynchburg, then went to two junior colleges in New York. He says he rediscovered his love of the game playing semi-pro bowl after the stints at the junior colleges.

Next stop was the Arena Football Developmental League. After that he ended up in the actual Arena Football League with the Cleveland Gladiators and became a star defensive back. He was the 2016 league defensive rookie of the year.

Then he started getting calls from the NFL There were a couple of hits and misses before he landed on practice squad as a safety for the Buffalo Bills. That's where he stands now, hoping to make the team next season.

About the journey, Powell says, "The NFL, that's what I love to do. I love to play football. But, what I'm doing it for is not for me. It's for my family... I want the world to see, you don't have to go to a big time school to be in the league."

