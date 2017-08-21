CHESAPEAKE, Va.- On paper, the Oscar Smith Tigers appears to be a young team that needs some seasoning, but don't tell them that. They're looking to continue their winning ways in 2017. The Tigers come off a second straight appearance to the Group 6A state finals. They do so with a new head coach. Assistant, Scott Johnson takes over the reigns after the passing of Bill Dee in February. "I don't really try and replace him", he says. "Just bring it along like we did under Bill and we did under Rich (Morgan). We didn't make alot of changes. We didn't have to make a lot of changes."

The Tigers return a cornerstone of players that in some cases are sophomores in key positions like wide receiver. Gone also is quarterback, Shon Mitchell, who's now at William & Mary and in steps junior, Cam'Ron Kelly. After coming off a season which they finished 13-2, but lost to Westfield in the state finals, they can get back with the core group they have for a third year in a row.

