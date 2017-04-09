Johnson wins at Texas for 7th time

FORT WORTH — Here's what you need to know from the Monster Energy NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway:





WINNER: Jimmie Johnson broke through for his first win of the season, taking the lead with 15 laps remaining and holding off Kyle Larson in the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500. It is Johnson's seventh win at the 1.5-mile layout. Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. rounded out the top five.

Texas becomes the fourth track where Johnson has won at least seven times, joining Dover International Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Sunday's win came on a newly repaved and reconfigured surface.

Johnson, who said he still was trying to catch his breath when he emerged from the car, is among the fittest drivers on the circuit. But he clearly was exhausted after the race. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Earnhardt complained his air flow wasn't working too well in his car as many drivers seemed to wilt under the Texas heat.

“I guess I remembered how to drive and this team remembered how to do it," said Johnson, whose last win was November at Homestead-Miami Speedway, when he clinched his record-tying seventh championship. "What a tough track and tough conditions. Oh, it was hot in there. I got cooked in the car today. I didn’t have any fluids so I’m not feeling the best.

"But it was really in our wheel house, and I was able to execute all day. Just an awesome day for this Lowe’s team." Larson, who now has four runner-up finishes in seven races along with a win at Auto Club Speedway, said he thought if he had a few more laps he may have been able to catch Johnson.

“I had a better car than most. I think that made it really fun for me," Larson said. "I wish I could have gotten past Joey (Logano) sooner; I think I would have had a shot at Jimmie. ... Another second place for us and extended our points lead, so pretty happy about that.”

BLANEY'S RUN: Ryan Blaney dominated in winning the first two stages of the race and leading 148 laps. He was among the top seven leaders after the second stage dropped into the field after pitting to begin the final 164-lap segment. They worked their way gradually back during a lengthy green flag run. Blaney suffered a damaged nose in the final 60 laps when Corey LaJoie appeared to slow in front of him and the Wood Brothers driver responded by broadsiding LaJoie as he finally passed for ninth place. Blaney dropped to 16th with 32 laps left after over-running his pit stall.

GRIP: Drivers appeared limited to one main racing line although speedway officials for the second time deployed a machine to apply rubber by dragging tires across the surface. Numerous incidents had occurred Friday and Saturday when drivers strayed from the one established line and ventured into a slippery layer of tire debris nearer the wall. Logano used the high line to hold off Kevin Harvick on a restart with 30 laps left, however, and radio chatter suggested a second line had opened in Turns 3 and 4 in the final 20 laps.

STAGE ONE: Blaney claimed his first stage win of the season in running off in the first 85 laps. Blaney beat Martin Truex Jr. by .242 seconds, followed by Jamie McMurray, Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Larson, Clint Bowyer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Logano and Kyle Busch.

STAGE TWO: Blaney won the second stage by .551 seconds, followed by Johnson, McMurray, Larson, Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Larson, Earnhardt, and Truex.

HISTORIC: Blaney led 148 laps on Sunday. The last time the Wood Brothers led at least 100 laps in a Cup race was Oct. 31, 1982, by Neil Bonnett at Rockingham. Bonnett finished third.

STAGGERED START: Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Dillon could not take the checkered flag because of a mechanical problem originally diagnosed as a broken track bar mechanism. Dillon began the races under caution, 12 laps down.

