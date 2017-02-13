Norfolk State is on an 8 game win streak because they've come together as a team, but certainly Jonathan Wade stands out.

Wade is a senior guard who last year with the 6th man. This year the offense runs through him as he is averaging 19.9 points per game. He is a strong second in scoring in the MEAC.

Wade will tell you this success story didn't happen overnight. "I put in a lot of work. My time in the gym has kind of paid off for me. But, I feel like you have to have supreme confidence in yourself."

He also credit teammates. They, in turn, return the complement. Fellow guard Zynah Robinson says of Wade, "He's very unselfish and he plays so hard. Also, he's the type of person that is very positive."

