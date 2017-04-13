Ken Griffey Jr. statue to be unveiled outside Safeco Field

A statue of Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. is hidden before its unveiling in front of Safeco Field in Seattle, April 13, 2017. (Credit: KING)

The Seattle Mariners are set to unveil a new statue of Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. outside the Home Plate entrance of Safeco Field.

The statue was erected early Thursday morning.

The Ken Griffey Jr. Statue has arrived in Seattle.



See it for the first time Friday & take home a replica. https://t.co/XFQpQRWU1e #24EVER pic.twitter.com/WHrV36TesT — Mariners (@Mariners) April 13, 2017

A formal unveiling will happen Friday before the Mariners host the Texas Rangers. 45,000 fans attending the game will get a replica Griffey statue, and 24 lucky fans will get one autographed by Griffey. Get tickets

45,000 Ken Griffey Jr. Replica Statues



24 signed by Junior himself



You’ll want to be at @SafecoField next Friday. https://t.co/slN3tSE9J7 pic.twitter.com/URlLzJB4YD — Mariners (@Mariners) April 8, 2017

