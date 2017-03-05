Keselowski wins at Atlanta as Kevin Harvick commits late error

HAMPTON, Ga. -- Highlights from Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

WINNER: Brad Keselowski passes Kyle Larson with six laps to go to secure the win. Kevin Harvick won the pole and the first two stages. He also led the most laps — 293 of the 325 scheduled in his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, but he faltered at the end when he sped on pit road with 14 laps left, forcing him to the back of the field.

"I was going to fast on pit road, apparently," a disappointed Harvick said on pit road after the race. "I really hate it for everybody on this team. They put a great car under me and did everything we thought we needed to do. I knew I needed to be close to pit road speed because we were having trouble getting out of the box, but I didn't think I was pushing it that close. ... I was too fast."

Meanwhile, Team Penske's Keselowski saw to it that a Ford found victory lane anyway.

"Winning a Sprint Cup, er, Monster Cup race — that's first flub of the year — these aren't easy," Keselowski said in victory lane. "There's all kind of adversity that comes at you no matter who you are. Kevin was very, very strong and was probably the guy to beat today. But we persevered. We had our own issue with a tire and loose wheel, but we fought through it all day. Gosh, that feels so good. What great momentum.

POWER STATION: Two Richard Childress Racing cars lost their batteries after running well most of the day, Austin Dillon brought out the caution with 16 laps to go as his car nearly stalled on the track after running in the top 10 for most of the final stage. Ryan Newman, who started second, was forced to drive to the garage on Lap 288 when his power cut off. Dillon finished 32nd and Newman 35th.

BOWYER: A promising run by Clint Bowyer hit the skids late in the race when he bounced off the outside wall twice, the second time causing significant damage to the right side of his Ford. The incident resulted in the race’s fifth caution.

YELLOW FLIES: The race’s first “real” caution period began on lap 240 because of debris on the track. The first two cautions flew at the end of stages.

HARVICK VS. AMS: Harvick has had an interesting history at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He won in his first Cup attempt here in spectacular fashion in 2001 only weeks after he had replaced Dale Earnhardt Sr. after Earnhardt’s death in the Daytona 500. Harvick edged Jeff Gordon at the finish line. However, that win was his last at AMS entering Sunday’s race, despite the fact he had led the most laps in four of the past five events here.



STAGE TWO TO HARVICK: Kevin Harvick led the 170th lap and thus the second stage. Following in the top 10 were Chase Elliott, Ryan Newman, Martin Truex Jr., Larson, Austin Dillon, Keselowski, Erik Jones, Bowyer and Trevor Bayne.

TOO FAST, TOO FAST AGAIN: It was not a fun Sunday for seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. NASCAR police caught him speeding twice on pit road, and pass-through penalties kept him laps down and in mid-pack. Numerous drivers were hit with speeding penalties during the afternoon as they raced at AMS for the first time since additional timing lines were placed on pit road.

HARVICK LEADS FIRST STAGE: Harvick dominated the first stage of the race, leading Keselowski by 2.5 seconds at the end of the 85-lap segment. Also in the top 10 were Elliott, Truex, Joey Logano, Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Denny Hamlin, Larson and Johnson.

TO REPAVE OR NOT: The repaving of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s racing surface is scheduled to begin late this month, but track president Ed Clark said Sunday that the work could be delayed after drivers lobbied to keep the old surface. Clark said he will discuss the issue with Speedway Motorsports Inc. executives Bruton Smith and Marcus Smith. “We have cracks in the track that we’ve had to seal, and we have them everywhere,” Clark said. “But I’m sure we’ll talk more about it and have another look. If we have a three-wide finish and great racing today, who knows what might happen.” AMS hasn’t been repaved since 1997.

(© 2017 WVEC)