Knight breaking new ground for Tribe

(Photo: Vladmir Brodziansky, USA TODAY Sports)

Nathan Knight has the kind of big man skills seldom if ever seen for William and Mary basketball.

Knight is just a sophomore and is coming off back to back conference Player of the Week honors for the CAA.

He has been averaging a double double for the season, scoring 22.8 points and 11.8 rebounds a game.

When we asked Tribe head coach Tony Shaver if Knight was breaking new ground for William and Mary big men, he said, "No question about that. I think a lot of our guys have been successful inside because they worked at it. None had been as skilled as Nathan."

And Knight is not afraid to put in the extra time to be better as Shaver points out when he says, What we're confident about is his work ethic is so good and he really wants to get better."

