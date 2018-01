VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- Despite a slow start, Kellam bounced back as they won over the Henrico Warriors 46-42 at the 10th annual Virginia Preps Classic from Green Run High School on Saturday. The Knights were led by Christian Holcomb's 13 points. Josh Talbert had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) as they improved to 13-3.

