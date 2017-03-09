Lady Pirates advance, NSU falls in MEAC

Hampton's Lady Pirates put together a strong second half to advance. Norfolk State women had their problems in the second half and it means their season is over.

HU beat UMES 66-56 in the MEAC Tournament quarterfinals. NSU lost to FAMU 80-73.

The Lady Pirates only had a one point lead at halftime, but put together a strong third quarter. Jephany Brown had a career high 21 points in the win. Monnazjea Finney-Smith added 17 points and 7 rebounds.

NSU built a 14 point lead in the second quarter in their game against Florida A&M. Five Spartans scored in double figures led by Jordan Strode's 15.

A much improved season for Norfolk State. Last year they won 3 games and this year they finish with 15 wins.

