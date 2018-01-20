Lady Pirates cruise past Tigers

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- After a run of fourth-quarter comebacks the Hampton Lady Pirates made sure none was needed on Saturday. Senior Monnazjea Finney-Smith scored a team-high 19 points and set a school record with 13 steals as Hampton raced out to a 20-6 first quarter lead en route to an 81-53 win at Tiger Arena.

Finney-Smith broke the record of 11 that was shared by LaShondra Dixon-Gordon in 2003 and Karen Drewry in 1988. Hampton recorded 30 steals in the game whic equals the second most in a game by a NCAA Division I team this season.

Hampton scored the first nine points of the game as a Mikayla Sayle layup put them up 9-0 with 6:35 left in the first. The Lady Pirates closed the quarter scoring the last seven with a layup by Mahaley Holit giving Hampton a 20-6 lead after one.

The Lady Pirates recorded 37 points off turnovers and matched a season-high in points with the 81. They defeated San Jose State 81-73 in the Pacific Thanksgiving Tournament. Finney-Smith broke the steals record with consecutive swipes early in the fourth quarter. Her 13th set up a triple by Holit with 6:40 left that gave Hampton a 69-40 advantage.

Ashley Bates had 16 points, while Mikayla Sayle recorded season highs in points (13) and rebounds (9), while K'Lynn Willis was a stat-sheet stuffer with 10 points, six rebounds and season highs in assists and steals (7).

