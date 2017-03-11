WVEC
Lady Pirates go dancing; Six wins 6th MEAC title

Hampton wins over Bethune Cookman in the MEAC Women's final 52-49. It gives head coach, David Six his 6th MEAC Tournament title.

Brian Smith, WVEC 7:32 PM. EST March 11, 2017

Despite the injuries to key players that included Malia Tate-DeFreitas this season, the Hampton Lady Pirates found a way and won over top seeded, Bethune Cookman 52-49 to win the MEAC Women's Tournament title on Saturday. For Head Coach, David Six, it's his 6th tournament title while at HU. 

The Lady Pirates jumped out to an early 19-4 advantage over the Wildcats and led at halftime 35-23. Hampton (19-12) got 10 points each from Jephany Brown and Mikayla Sayle. They find out Monday who they'll play when the full field is announced for the NCAA Tournament.

