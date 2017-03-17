Lady Pirates hope to beat the odds

The Lady Pirates of Hampton will be an overwhelming underdog in the NCAA opening round game against Duke. Don't talk to the team about the odds. They have made a habit of beating the odds all season.

Hampton is a #15 seed and the game is in Durham at the home of the #2 seed Blue Devils.

The greatest defiance of the odds has been overcoming numerous injuries to most of the starting lineup. Those injuries include a torn ACL for the school's all time leading scorer Malia Tate-DeFreitas. Of course, she is out for the season.

The Lady Pirates won the MEAC Tournament to earn their trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Hampton had been on a two year hiatus from the big dance, but before that, they went 5 straight seasons. Head coach David Six told us he learned a thing or two from all the tournament experience.

