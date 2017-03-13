Lady Pirates NCAA selection party

Hampton's Lady Pirates found plenty of reasons to be excited when they found out they are a #15 seed and will be playing Duke, a #2 seed, in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

H.U. held a NCAA bracket selection party on Monday. It's something the Lady Pirates are used to. They missed out on the tournament the last two years, but prior to that went 5 straight times.

The fact that the Hampton women got themselves back in the tournament this year is quite remarkable. Their star player Malia Tate-DeFreitas, tore her ACL early in the season. Plus, by the time they got to the final quarter of the MEAC championship game, three others starters were out with injuries. Still they prevailed.

As head coach David Six told us, "It's remarkable as I said. Improbable, but not impossible. And, those kids believed in the possibilities. All the adversity, they were able to brush themselves off, pick themselves up, reinvent themselves and push on."

The Lady Pirates game with Duke is in Durham and set for Saturday night at 9 o'clock.

