Lady Pirates season ends with NCAA loss to Duke

The 1st round of the 2017 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament played at Cameron Indoor Stadium, in Durham, North Carolina. 3/18/17 18, 2017. {Photo by Mark W. Sutton} (Photo: Mark W. Sutton, 2017 MSutton Photography)

DURHAM, N.C. -- A 31-2 second quarter put away any Hampton Lady Pirates hopes of an upset on Saturday night as #2-seeded Duke defeated Hampton 94-31 in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament Bridgeport Regional in historic Cameron Indoor Stadium.



Jephany Brown hit a 3-pointer to start the scoring 57 seconds into the game and Hampton (20-13) held its only lead of 3-0. She hit a layup with 4:42 left to get the margin to 9-6 before Duke closed the quarter on an 8-2 run to lead 17-8 on an Erin Mathias jumper to just beat the buzzer.



Mikayla Sayle's layup at the 8:35 mark of the second quarter proved to be the lone points of the quarter for Hampton as they trailed 27-10. Duke, who advances to face Oregon on Monday night in the second round, hit 10-of-15 from the floor and 2-of-3 from 3-point range (66.7%) to explode to a 48-10 lead on a bucket by Leaonna Odom to lead 48-10 at half.



Duke started even warmer in the third quarter hitting five-of-their first six shots as they outscored Hampton 28-7. Brown scored three buckets early for Hampton as they trailed 76-17 after three. In the final quarter, Duke was an even blistering 8-of-11 from the floor en route to the win. Brown was the leading scorer for Hampton with 18 points, two off her season-high. K'lynn Willis was next with five points. Sayle hauled in a career-best 10 boards and had eight of those on the offensive end as Hampton had a 15-9 advantage on the offensive boards.



Rebecca Greenwell had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead Duke (28-5) while Leaonna Odom had 23 points and six boards. As a team, the Blue Devils were 34-of-55 from the floor (61.8%), 4-of-8 from 3-point land (50%) and 22-of-25 from the line (88%).

