Langley Speedway revved up for action

After a year of quiet at Langley Speedway, the sight and sounds of racing return this Saturday.

With over 60 years in the books, Langley had been the longest continually operated NASCAR sanctioned track in the country. Then, last year there were problems coming to a lease agreement on the track property. It was shut down for all of 2016.

The new streak starts this weekend. Five time Late Model champion Greg Edwards told us, "I've always said NASCAR racing is always best at the grass roots level. You can watch the Cup racing and watch the big leagues but, I think you see better shows at these grass roots racetracks."

According to Curtis Hughes who works in the Langley Speedway front office, the new motto is just a variation of what they've been saying for years, "Prior to this, it was where legends are born. But, this place has reopened and allowed us to create a new story. And, what that new story will be is that the legends continue."

