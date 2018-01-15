Late rally carries H.U. women to win over ODU

Hampton's women basketball team went on a 25-2 run over the last 9 minutes of the game to beat Old Dominion 50-42.

The game was somewhat ragged as both teams shot 31% and combined for 42 turnovers.

ODU had a 12 point lead in the first half as H.U. had just one field goal in the first 16 minutes of the game.

The Monarchs stretched that lead to 40-25 early in the 4th quarter. That's when the Pirates went on their run.

Jephany Brown lead Hampton in scoring with 12 points. Taylor Edwards had 10 for ODU.

