Latrell Scott's third spring at NSU football

(Photo: NSU Athletics)

Norfolk State got a head start on spring football this year. They have already held 5 practices in the last 10 days.

It's the third year of the Latrell Scott head coaching era. By now, most of the players are ones that he recruited. About that Scott says, "There's less teaching in what we're doing and we're able to move at a faster pace. Installation is easier on both sides of the ball. I think our guys are ready to take the next step."

The annual Green and Gold spring football game is set for Saturday April 15.

