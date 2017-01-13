Laycock mentors two NFL coaches

(Photo: Peter Casey)

William and Mary head football coach Jimmye Laycock has played for and coached some extremely talented coaches.

Laycock played for Marv Levy and Lou Holtz when he was an undergrad at William and Mary. As of this week, Laycock now has two of his former players as head coaches in the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills just made Sean McDermott their big whistle. McDermott was a recruited walk-on for Laycock and team captain for the Tribe in 1998.

Of course, Mike Tomlin played for Laycock at William and Mary long before he was leading the Steelers to Super Bowl championships.

Laycock talked to us about his former players.

