WVEC
Close
Weather Alert 56 weather alerts
Close

Lead slips away and ODU falls in overtime

Ahmad Caver had a career high 26 and a buzzer beater at the end of regulation, but the Monarchs still lost to Marshall in OT 90-86.

Scott Cash, WVEC 11:40 PM. EST January 05, 2017

Even with a shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime, ODU still came up short against Marshall 90-86.

The Monarchs scored the first 14 points of the game, 9 of them coming on Ahmad Caver three pointers.

Caver finished with a career high 26 and he is the one who tied the game with a layup at the end of regulation.

Ajdin Penava scored the go ahead basket for the Thundering Herd with 12 seconds to go in overtime.

B.J. Stith added 21 points for ODU.

The Monarchs are now (9-6, 2-1).


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories