Lead slips away and ODU falls in overtime

(Photo: ODU Athletics)

Even with a shot at the buzzer to send the game to overtime, ODU still came up short against Marshall 90-86.

The Monarchs scored the first 14 points of the game, 9 of them coming on Ahmad Caver three pointers.

Caver finished with a career high 26 and he is the one who tied the game with a layup at the end of regulation.

Ajdin Penava scored the go ahead basket for the Thundering Herd with 12 seconds to go in overtime.

B.J. Stith added 21 points for ODU.

The Monarchs are now (9-6, 2-1).