Local golfer Jaron Leasure in national finals

No pressure. For Jaron Leasure it might just come down to a putt on the 18th hole at Augusta National.

Leasure is in the national finals for the Drive, Chip and Putt competition the Sunday before the Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Leasure says putting is the best part of his game. It's the final portion of the competition and indeed they play it out on the 18th hole.

There are just 10 golfers in the national final for Leasure's 14-15 year old age group. Leasure is 15. As a freshman this year at Kempsville High School he won the Virginia state individual championship for Group 5A.

