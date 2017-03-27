Local soccer coach wins national honor

Coach Chris Panayiotou estimates he has put on soccer clinics for about 50,000 school children in Virginia Beach over the last couple of years. For all those who have been through the clinics he is better knows as Coach Chris P.

Coach Chris P. is a club soccer coach for Virginia Rush. At the same time, he is spreading the word on soccer to help it grow at the same time that he is helping young people to grow.

We caught up with Coach P. at Diamond Springs Elementary School on Monday. He takes the learning part of the clinic seriously when he says, "I think children are brilliant and resilient and I think we need to challenge them and to take them out of their comfort zone so they can continually learn and grow and be a part of that process on their own."

For all of his efforts Coach Chris P. won the Positive Coaching Alliance’s coveted Double-Goal Coach Award presented by TeamSnap for having such a positive influence on youth.

