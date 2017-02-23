Longtime coach Bill Dee dies at age 63

Bill Dee was one of the most successful high school football coaches in the state. He passed away Thursday at the age of 63.

Dee had been battling cancer this past year. However, he still led Oscar Smith High School to the state championship game in his one season coaching the Tigers.

His most success came at Phoebus High School. He led the Phantoms to four state championship wins.

He left Phoebus to enter the college coaching ranks. He settled in at CNU and then ODU before returning to the high school level this past season.

