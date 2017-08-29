LPGA will return to Kingsmill

Kingsmill and the LPGA have announced a contract extension of 3 years for the Kingsmill Championship. So, the top women golfers in the world will be returning to Williamsburg.

The LPGA first came to Kingsmill in 2003 and there have been 13 tournaments since then.

As far as the LPGA is concerned, “We are thrilled Kingsmill Resort has extended our long-term partnership as it ensures that we will continue the rich tradition of showcasing the best golfers in the world, at one of the very best resorts in the world,” said LPGA Commissioner Michael Whan. “Everything at Kingsmill is first class --– from the beautiful resort, to the championship River Course, to the incredible volunteers, to the way they treat players and fans alike.”

© 2017 WVEC-TV