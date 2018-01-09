Make it 7 straight for Hoos

(Photo: Geoff Burke, USA TODAY Sports)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Kyle Guy scored 22 points, De'Andre Hunter added 15 and No. 3 Virginia beat Syracuse 68-61 on Tuesday night.

Guy made five 3-pointers for Virginia (15-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Cavaliers attempted a season-high 27 3s and made nine. Devon Hall added 13 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for Virginia.Frank Howard scored 18 points to lead the Orange (12-5, 1-3). Oshae Brissett added 16 points and Paschal Chukwu scored nine points and grabbed 16 rebounds, but the Orange shot under 40 percent against the nation's top scoring defense and managed just three assists on 23 baskets.Virginia led 29-26 at halftime and pushed the lead to 44-35 when Ty Jerome made three 3-pointers in a span of two minutes and Guy made his fourth with 12:17 left. Virginia eventually led by as many as 14 and won its seventh in a row.

