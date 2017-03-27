Marcus Evans to transfer from Rice

(Photo: Erik Williams, USA TODAY Sports)

The minute former Rice head coach Mike Rhoades took the head coaching job at VCU, the speculation started on the future for Marcus Evans. On Monday, Evans let it be known that he is transferring out of Rice University. Destination yet to be determined.

VCU will certainly be on the list, as Rhoades was the one to recruit Evans to come to Rice.

Evans played his high school basketball at Great Bridge before transferring to Cape Henry Collegiate.

He was named Conference USA freshman of the season last year and made first team all conference in both of his first two seasons at Rice.

Reports suggest Evans will not end up at ODU as he is only allowed to transfer to schools not in Conference USA.

© 2017 WVEC-TV