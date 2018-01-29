WVEC
Marrow's 35 pts. helps HU beat Wildcats

Jermaine Marrow had 27 of his career high 35 points in the first half as the Pirates won over the Wildcats 80-69.

Hampton University Athletics , WVEC 12:56 AM. EST January 30, 2018

HAMPTON, Va. – Sophomore Jermaine Marrow just missed a triple-double by one assist scoring a career-high 35 points as Hampton defeated Bethune-Cookman 80-69 on Monday night in a key Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchup.

The Pirates held a lead for all but 1:45 of the game as Bethune took its lone lead as Isaiah Bailey hit three of four free throws in a 23 second span to lead 16-14 with 13:12 left.  Hampton ripped off the next 12 points with a three-point play by Marrow capping it with 9:24 left for a 26-16 lead.

Bethune trimmed the margin to 26-23 on a Houston Smith free throw at the eight minute mark, but Hampton responded with an 16-3 run to push the lead to 42-26 on a layup by Kalin Fisher with 2:46 left. Two Marrow free throws with five seconds left in the half closed out his 27-point first half and gave Hampton a 46-33 lead.

In the second half, Bethune trimmed the deficit to eight on the heels of an 11-3 spurt with a Soufiyane Diakite free throw with 2:58 left making the Hampton lead 72-64.  A pair of Charles Wilson-Fisher free throws with 2:40 left and a Marrow layup almost a minute later put Hampton back up 76-64.

Marrow ended the game with a career-high tying 10 rebounds and nine assists.  He was 15-of-16 from the free throw line as the 15 makes ties the sixth most in a game in school history,  His 93.7% mark from the line is the ninth best mark in a single game in school history. Fisher joined him in double figures with 11, while Malique Trent-Street and Trevond Barnes added eight points each.  Hampton was 25-of-62 from the floor (40.3%), and 27-of-34 from the line (79.4%).  Brandon Tabb and Shawnfrez Davis each topped Bethune with 16 points.

