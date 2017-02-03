Maury beats Green Run for conference lead

Maury beat Green Run 43-41 Friday night in the battle of Conference 9 leaders. The Commodores (15-4, 11-1) move into first place by themselves. The Stallions fall to (17-3, 10-2).

Maury led by 2 at halftime and 1 at the end of three quarters. They seemingly broke open a close game by taking a 9 point lead with just over 4 minutes to go. Green Run came storming back to tie it at 41 all. In the closing seconds, Chase Coleman hit the go ahead and game winning free throws for the Commodores.

