Maury deals Lake Taylor first loss

In a matchup of two of the best teams in the area if not the state, Maury knocked Lake Taylor from the unbeaten ranks with a 79-68 win.

The Commodores jumped out to a 14 point lead at halftime. Dereon Sebron had a game high 20 and sparked a second half comeback for the Titans. They got to within one in the fourth quarter.

Maury regrouped in the final stanza with Chase Coleman leading the way for the game. He had 19 points.

