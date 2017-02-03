(Photo: Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports)

In an interview with ESPN on Friday Michael Vick said he is officially retired.

The former standout at Ferguson and Warwick high schools and then Virginia Tech did not play this past season.

Vick's electrifying football skills thrilled fans from Hampton Roads to Blacksburg to NFL stadiums. He ended up playing in 4 Pro Bowls and one NFC Championship game.

Of course, in the middle of the pro career, Vick served a 21-month federal prison sentence for running a dogfighting ring.

He returned the the NFL and won the Comeback Player of the Year award in 2010.

Vick is 36 years old.

(© 2017 WVEC)