Groupon deal: $9 tickets to Norfolk Tides baseball games

Norfolk Tides new logo with trident-bearing seahorse. (Photo: Norfolk Tides)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Looking forward to the upcoming Norfolk Tides' games? Well, Groupon has a deal for you!

The site is offering one G-Pass for lower-deck reserved seating for only $9. That's compared to it's $14 value.

This deal only applies to home games in April.

There are 13 options to choose from and the season home opener is on April 10.

