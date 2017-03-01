Longtime Tides general manager passes away

(Photo: WVEC Sports)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Tides announced longtime General Manager Dave Rosenfield has passed away.

Rosenfield first joined the Tides back in 1962, and he served as the General Manager of the ball club for 48 years.

In 2011, he was named the Executive Vice President, and he continued his work in the Tides front office until his passing.

Details about his memorial services will be announced later.

Rosenfield was 87.

