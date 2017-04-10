Norfolk Tides take on Gwinnett for 2017 home opener

(Photo: Norfolk Tides)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The boys of summer are back as the Norfolk Tides take to the field of Harbor Park for the first time this year!

The Tides' home opener is Monday night against the Gwinnett Braves. First pitch is at 6:45 in the evening.

If you are one of the first 10,000 visitors to enter Harbor Park, you will receive a 2017 Norfolk Tides magnet schedule. Active duty military can also show their military ID to get discounted reserved and box seating!

© 2017 WVEC-TV