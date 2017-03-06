Public memorial for Tides GM Dave Rosenfield

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Monday will be a final farewell for a Hampton Roads sports legend.

A public memorial service will be held for longtime Norfolk Tides general manager Dave Rosenfield. It will be held at Harbor Park Monday afternoon at 1. The public is welcome to honor the man so many people loved.

Rosenfield first joined the Tides in 1962, serving as the general manager until 2011.

He continued working in the Tides front office until his passing.

Rosenfield was 87 years old.

